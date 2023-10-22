ICC World Cup 2023: India Ride on the Virat Kohli Bandwagon to Dethrone NZ

When India took on New Zealand today, narratives were built around the contest emerging as an oasis in an otherwise action-barren ICC World Cup 2023. It marked the meeting of the only two teams who had been flawless so far, and staying true to the narrative, the match did live up to the expectations.
With a picturesque background, and on an outfield that did all it could to maintain a stark contrast with Dharamsala’s vista, both India and New Zealand had their moments. But only one team could have had two points, and today – courtesy of Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli’s efforts – it was India.
Facing a target of 274 runs, which they managed to chase down in 48 overs, India had the perfect start as skipper Rohit Sharma trusted the solitary option to counter the threat of Trent Boult – by unsettling the speedster with his aggressive stroke-play.
It took India only eight overs to cross the 50-run mark, with Shubman Gill also playing his part with efficiency. But the party ended earlier than expected, especially considering Rohit’s form, as it took Lockie Ferguson all but one delivery to get him bowled.
In the next over, Ferguson added another wicket to his tally in Gill’s form, and effectively, got New Zealand back in the hunt. The next phase of the game saw a 42-run third-wicket stand between Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, alongside a rare fog-induced break.
Having not been influential in his first spell, Boult returned to dismiss Shreyas Iyer in the 22nd over, but yet again, India managed to stitch a partnership together. Kohli’s omnipresence continued, this time around, with KL Rahul as his partner.
The 54-run stand was broken by Mitchell Santner in the 33rd over, and to make matters worse for India, Suryakumar Yadav – who was making his World Cup debut today, was dismissed in the very next over by Boult.
At 191/5, the game was at equilibrium with both teams requiring brilliance to get over the line. India had it, and in abundance, from Kohli, who’s knock saw India not only extending their unbeaten streak, but also claiming the first position on the points table.
Kohli – who scored his 48th ODI century just three days ago – got agonisingly close to equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record tally of 49, but lost his wicket whilst batting on 95. That being said, his innings ensured India cross the finish line comfortably.
Indian Bowlers Retaliate After Brilliant Kiwi Stand
Earlier, New Zealand scored 273 runs after being asked to bat first by Rohit. The hosts had the better start as in only the fourth over of the match, Mohammed Siraj got the wicket of New Zealand’s most effective batter of the competition so far, in Devon Conway.
Conway’s opening partner, Will Young was dismissed by Mohammed Shami in the ninth over by Mohammed Shami, but it was followed by an excellent third-wicket partnership between Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell.
Ravindra, who has his roots in India, offered a lesson in genetics as he negotiated India’s spin attack with no troubles whatsoever, as the Kiwis took 21 overs to get to triple figures. By the next 10 overs, they had crossed the 150-run mark.
At that stage, it seemed New Zealand will mount a total close to 300, but the next phase of the game saw Rohit’s bowlers clawing their way back into the game.
Ravindra lost his wicket to Shami in the 34th over, before the veteran pacer – who was playing his first match of the competition, at Shardul Thakur’s expense – picked up three more wickets to record a five-wicket haul.
The Kiwis ended up losing 8 wickets in 95 runs, and although Mitchell did get to his fifth ODI century, his team could only score 54 runs in the last ten overs.
