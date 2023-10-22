ICC World Cup 2023: India Ride on the Virat Kohli Bandwagon to Dethrone NZ

When India took on New Zealand today, narratives were built around the contest emerging as an oasis in an otherwise action-barren ICC World Cup 2023. It marked the meeting of the only two teams who had been flawless so far, and staying true to the narrative, the match did live up to the expectations.

With a picturesque background, and on an outfield that did all it could to maintain a stark contrast with Dharamsala’s vista, both India and New Zealand had their moments. But only one team could have had two points, and today – courtesy of Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli’s efforts – it was India.