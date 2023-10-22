ICC World Cup 2023: Fans Go Gaga As Mohammed Shami Takes a Fifer Against NZ

Mohammed Shami picked up a fifer during the India vs New Zealand match at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Shami sclaped his first wicket by dismissing opener Will Young at 17 on the very first ball of his ICC World Cup 2023. The veteran bowler then returned in the 33rd over to removed New Zealand sensational number 3 Rachin Ravindra.

In the 48th over of New Zealand's innings, Shami scalped the wickets of Mitchell Santner (1) and Matt Henry (0) on two consecutive deliveries. To complete his five-wicket haul, the 36-year-old nabbed the wicket of centurion Daryl Mitchell.

As the seasoned seamer picked up a fifer in his comeback match, fans on X went. Here's how they reacted: