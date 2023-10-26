World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya To Miss Next 3 Matches With Ligament Tear – Report

Team India all-rounder and vice-captain Hardik Pandya is suspected to have a Grade 1 ligament tear in his ankle which he suffered while trying to field off his own bowling during India’s match against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19, as per a report in Times of India.
"The medical team under Nitin Patel is monitoring him at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. But the injury looks a bit more serious than what was first perceived. It looks like he has suffered a minor ligament tear which usually takes at least two weeks to heal. The NCA will not release him before his injury heals. The medical team has communicated to the team management that they are hopeful of putting him back on the pitch soon," a BCCI source told TOI on Wednesday.
"The team doesn't want to bring in a replacement. It's ready to wait for Pandya," the source added.
The Indian team, according to the reports, is against bringing him back into the team. Given this development, Hardik is unlikely to be available for India's upcoming match in Lucknow, India vs England, on October 29. On Wednesday, the Indian team arrived in Lucknow, where they will begin training on Thursday.
It is also doubtful if he will be available for the next two games in the first week of November, against Sri Lanka and South Africa.
The BCCI had earlier issued a press statement saying Pandya would miss the game against Bangladesh on Sunday but would join the team in Lucknow for the England clash. However, the 30-year-old seems to be given more time to fully recover, specially with India being unbeaten in the tournament so far.
"Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India’s match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England," the BCCI's statement had read.