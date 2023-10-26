World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya To Miss Next 3 Matches With Ligament Tear – Report

The BCCI had earlier issued a press statement saying Pandya would miss the game against Bangladesh on Sunday but would join the team in Lucknow for the England clash. However, the 30-year-old seems to be given more time to fully recover, specially with India being unbeaten in the tournament so far.

"Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India’s match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England," the BCCI's statement had read.