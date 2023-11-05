World Cup 2023: India Celebrates ‘GOAT’ Virat Kohli After Record-Equalling Ton

No sooner did Virat Kohli complete a single in the third delivery of the 49th over, during India’s 2023 ICC World Cup match against South Africa, than the term ‘GOAT’ (Greatest Of All Time) began trending on all social media platforms. For, this was Kohli’s 49th ODI century, which sees him equal the record of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

India are playing their eighth match of the competition against the Proteas in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, which also happens to be the ground where Kohli scored his maiden fifty-over century, back in 2009.