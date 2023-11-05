Fans and Cricket Fraternity Celebrate Virat Kohli on His 35th Birthday

Head coach Dravid said that Kohli's performances over the years have set a benchmark for his generation of cricketers. "Virat’s a legend of the game and especially this format [ODI]. All formats of the game, but particularly this one. The performances; the way he’s been able to finish games, the standard of his performances over the years has probably set a benchmark for his generation of cricketers,” Dravid said in the video.

“That fire and dedication towards the game after playing for so long has not fallen down. It only keeps on getting up. So that is something that I can also learn and everyone who watches the game, I am sure, learns a lot from," said Bumrah.

“His hunger and his passion for the game are unparalleled. I have not seen anyone who is as hungry and as passionate as him,” Gill said in a video.

“He has got the fitness culture. He has got the bond. He’s always there in the game. And that is something I think which will inspire, obviously a lot of us, but at the same point of time, a lot of millions of fans as well," Pandya added.

Veteran spinner Ashwin said: "He’s changed the DNA of thinking around Indian cricket. How one batsman needs to perceive it. How one batter needs to prepare for a game."