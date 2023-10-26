Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Sri Lanka at Spot 5 After Defeating England

Sri Lanka and England played the ICC World Cup match on Thursday, 26 October 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Sri Lanka beat England by 8 wickets. In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table, Sri Lanka is at position 5 with 4 points and a run rate of -0.205. England has moved from position 8 to 9 , and has 2 points and a run rate of -1.634 in the standings table.

Talking about the overall World Cup points table 2023, India is at spot 1 with 10 points and a run rate of +1.353. South Africa is at spot 2, and New Zealand is at spot 3, and both the teams have 8 points.

Let us check out the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table below after Sri Lanka vs England match today.