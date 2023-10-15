ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa's Batting Resurgence Can Take Them All The Way

South Africa has always been a competitive cricket side. The country has produced many greats of the game, yet they have never won a World Cup! That's something that still hurts the South African fans and they are longing for the day they can see their beloved team lifting the coveted trophy.

That day might not be far away, though. The Proteas' best chance of claiming the World title came when they made it to the semi-finals in 2015, but suffered a heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in a closely contested battle. 2019 turned out to be a disappointing outing for them as they made an exit in the group stage. However, 2023 seems to be a new dawn for the team as they have looked like one of the best sides of this tournament, in the matches they have played so far.