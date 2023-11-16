ICC World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer Credits Rohit Sharma for Spreading Fearlessness

After India’s thumping 70-run victory over New Zealand to seal a ICC World Cup 2023 final berth, team India batter Shreyas Iyer heaped praises on skipper Rohit Sharma.

Iyer, who scored 106 runs off 70 balls, said that Rohit is a brave captain who spreads his infectious energy and lays the groundwork for the coming batters to advance the innings.

“Rohit sets the template, gives us the starts where we have to just go and carry forward from the base he gives. He is a fearless captain. You can see that in his body language and it's kind of infectious, rubs off on all the players,” Iyer told the broadcasters.