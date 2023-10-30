World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Lauds ‘Best Bowling Attack’ as India Beat England

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lauded his bowlers after a 100-run win over England, terming the unit as the 2023 ICC World Cup’s best bowling unit. Having only 230 runs to defend a star-studded batting line-up of the defending world champions, the Indian bowlers bowled England out for a meek total of 129 runs in Lucknow’s BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, 29 October.

Jos Buttler’s side got off to a good start, but Jasprit Bumrah turned the tides in the fifth over by dismissing Dawid Malan and Joe Root in consecutive deliveries.