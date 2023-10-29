ICC World Cup 2023: Indian Fans in Celebratory Mood After Sixth Consecutive Win

Following a week-long break, the Indian cricket fans’ celebrations returned for its latest instalment, as Rohit Sharma’s team secured the sixth consecutive win at the 2023 ICC World Cup. Up against England in Lucknow’s BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, India secured a 100-run triumph.
After being asked to bat first, India scored 229 runs, courtesy of an 87-run knock from skipper Sharma, and a commendable 49-run innings from Suryakumar Yadav.
In response, England were bowled out for 129 runs. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers, recording a four-wicket haul, while Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets.
With this win, India have reclaimed the first position in the points table, whilst also extending their winning streak. Here’s how the Indian fans and former players celebrated the win:
