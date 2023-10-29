ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICC World Cup 2023: Indian Fans in Celebratory Mood After Sixth Consecutive Win

#CWC23 | After a week-long break, celebrations returned in the Indian fanbase as #RohitSharma's team beat England.

The Quint
Published
World Cup
2 min read
ICC World Cup 2023: Indian Fans in Celebratory Mood After Sixth Consecutive Win
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Following a week-long break, the Indian cricket fans’ celebrations returned for its latest instalment, as Rohit Sharma’s team secured the sixth consecutive win at the 2023 ICC World Cup. Up against England in Lucknow’s BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, India secured a 100-run triumph.

After being asked to bat first, India scored 229 runs, courtesy of an 87-run knock from skipper Sharma, and a commendable 49-run innings from Suryakumar Yadav.

In response, England were bowled out for 129 runs. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers, recording a four-wicket haul, while Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets.
Also Read

ICC World Cup 2023: Blue Storm Secures India’s Sixth Win as England Left Stunned

ICC World Cup 2023: Blue Storm Secures India’s Sixth Win as England Left Stunned
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

With this win, India have reclaimed the first position in the points table, whilst also extending their winning streak. Here’s how the Indian fans and former players celebrated the win:

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and world-cup

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×