ICC World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Reveals Virat Kohli’s Advice During Partnership

#CWC23 | KL Rahul opens up on his discussions with Virat Kohli during the match-winning 165-run partnership.

After guiding India to a six-wicket victory over Australia in their world cup opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, player of the match KL Rahul reckoned that the Chepauk wicket wasn’t the easiest to bat on.

“In the last 15-20 overs, dew played a part and that helped quite a bit. The ball also skidded on better. However, it was a bit two-paced, it wasn’t the easiest of wickets to bat on and it wasn’t flat as well. It was a good cricket wicket, bit for the batters and the bowlers,” he said at the post-match presentation.

ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli & Rahul’s Rescue Acts Propel India to a Winning Start

Rahul, who combined with former Indian skipper Virat Kohli to record India’s highest 4th wicket partnership in ODI World Cup revealed what the latter told him when he walked in to bat.

ICC World Cup 2023: 'King' Virat Kohli Garners Applause for Gritty Half-Century

“I was just trying to get my breath back. Virat said there’s a bit in the wicket, so play like Test cricket for a while. There was a bit of help for the pacers with the new ball, and then the spinners also,” the wicketkeeper said.

KL Rahul revealed Virat Kohli's advice to him.

PTI Photo/Altered by The Quint

With Kohl losing his wicket at 85 runs, the pair's partnership came to an end on 165 runs.

Speaking on his six to seal the victory for the home side, Rahul revealed that he wanted to reach his century but he has no “qualms” on missing out on it.

“I hit it too well, I just calculated how to get to a 100 in the end. The only way for 4 and a six, but no qualms on not getting to that hundred,” he concluded.

Topics:   ICC World Cup   KL Rahul   Virat Kohli 

