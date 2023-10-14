ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICC World Cup 2023: Indian Fans Erupt With Joy After Resounding Win vs Pakistan

#CWC23|Indian supporters rejoiced a resounding victory over Pakistan.

The Quint
Published
World Cup
1 min read
India registered an emphatic 7-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in their 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. With this win, India’s domination over the neighbours in the 50-over format of the World Cup continues.

Put in to bat first, the visitors suffered two early blows as Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya sent openers back. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam started reassembling the innings with the latter reaching a half-century. Soon after, the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian bowling attack shredded the batting order and held them to a meagre total of 191 in just 42.5 overs.

For the hosts, captain Rohit Sharma smashed 86 off 63 balls with the help of six fours and as many fours. Shreyas Iyer, too, scored a fifty and hit the winning runs. 

As India sealed their eighth straight win over Pakistan in ODI World Cup, here’s how fans and cricketing fraternity reacted on X:

