ICC World Cup 2023: India Lay Bare Pakistan’s Fragility, Rivalry Scoreline – 8-0

For all the razzmatazz and anticipation an India-Pakistan cricket match generates, the newest instalment was the portrayal of a rather insipid and anti-climactic event. India – both the team and their billion fans – however, will not mind an iota of the one-sidedness of today’s 2023 ICC World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as they are justifiably elated with a seven-wicket triumph.

In a game of contrasting fortunes, Pakistan will be known for being the architects of their own downfall yet again – except this time, it was a collapse of gigantic proportions. Being asked to bat first, they were bowled out for merely 191 runs, despite once looking comfortable at 155/2. The hosts then chased the target down without breaking a sweat, crossing the finish line in only 30.3 overs.