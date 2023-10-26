World Cup: Maxwell, Warner, Adam Zampa Shine as Australia Hammer Ned by 309 Runs

After Glenn Maxwell and David Warner's brilliant show with bat, Australia's Adam Zampa spun a web around the Netherlands' batters as Australia achieved the biggest victory in WC history - 309 runs in the 24th match of the ongoing ICC World Cup, here on Wednesday.

Zampa scalped four wickets, while Mitchell Marsh took two to bundle the Netherlands out for just 90 in 21 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood and Pat Cummins also managed to take one wicket each.

The five-time champions earned two points, and got a massive NRR boost, and are once again on course for a spot in the semis if they continue this way.