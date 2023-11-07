ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICC World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews ‘Timed-Out’ Dismissal- Who Said What?

#CWC23 | Here's how former cricketers and experts reacted to #AngeloMathews' timed-out dismissal:

Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews on Monday, 6 November became the first player to be deemed ‘timed-out’ in an international game, during the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

This happened in the 25th over of the match, after Sadeera Samarawickrama was dismissed and Mathews came out to bat. 

While he was taking his time getting to the 22-yard line, Mathews' helmet strap snapped as he tried to tighten it before taking his stance. The former Sri Lanka captain then requested a replacement helmet, which was delivered to him, but by then, Bangladesh's captain Shakib al Hasan had decided to appeal, citing the batter's failure to arrive within the two-minute time limit.

This first-ever dismissal has divided the internet and sparked debate among cricket fans. Here’s how former cricketers and pundits reacted to it on ‘X’:

Harsha Bhogle - As Per The Laws Of The Game, Mathews Was out

Indian broadcaster Harsha Bhogle stated that the umpires' decision must be followed because they speak from extensive experience and it's unlikely that would make a mistake. Bhogle also stated that Shakib Al Hasan was well within his rights to request a timeout and that Mathews was out per the rules of the game.

Usman Khawaja

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja found the dismissal "ridiculous." The batter said that Mathews had made his crease then his helmet broke.

"How is that timed out?" he wrote.

Steve Harminson

Former England pacer Steve Harmison, too, expressed disappointment with Angelo Mathews' controversial timed-out dismissal.

"They were behind the time you look at and Mathew just walked out. He got to the crease. He didn't take guard, but he stood on his crease and I said he adjusted his helmet. And when he adjusted his helmet, I think that's when it broke. So it's a genuine ST. I don't think it's going to happen. I don't think I have anything to do with divers at that specific time. Um, to me, I feel sorry for Angela Matthews. I wouldn't appeal," he told Cricinfo.

"I just wonder, and I worry that I understand regrets what is done. And once the dust settles one thing I also did had to come out and determined that we were gonna get a score on the board. But for me, I think it's disappointing. I think the rules of the game. This is the hotel I put, um, coming off the back of the A is where I go most of the game to join that. So I think it's just a It's a mess that this game is used. Um, I'm disappointed that Angelo Matthews has been given out as a form of myself," Harmison added.

Gautam Gambhir

Cricketer-turned commentator Gautam Gambhir also sided with the veteran Sri Lankan on the matter and said, "Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today!"

Dale Steyn

Former South African pacer condemned the act and said it was uncool.

S. Badrinath

Former Indian cricketer S. Badrinath said that had he been in Shakib Al Hasan's place, he wouldn't have appealed for time out and that if he were in Angelo Mathews' shoes, his reaction would have been even harsh.

Ayaz Menon

Renowned sports journalist Ayaz Menon was of the opinion that even though Bangladesh's appeal for time-out right by the law however, it demonstrates a "perverted disregard" for how the game should be played.

