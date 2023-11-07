ICC World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews ‘Timed-Out’ Dismissal- Who Said What?

Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews on Monday, 6 November became the first player to be deemed ‘timed-out’ in an international game, during the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

This happened in the 25th over of the match, after Sadeera Samarawickrama was dismissed and Mathews came out to bat.

While he was taking his time getting to the 22-yard line, Mathews' helmet strap snapped as he tried to tighten it before taking his stance. The former Sri Lanka captain then requested a replacement helmet, which was delivered to him, but by then, Bangladesh's captain Shakib al Hasan had decided to appeal, citing the batter's failure to arrive within the two-minute time limit.