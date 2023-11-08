England vs Netherlands Live Streaming: Where To Watch ENG vs NED World Cup 2023?

England vs Netherlands (ENG vs NED) Live Streaming: England and Netherlands will lock horns on Wednesday, 8 November 2023, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune. The match will start at 2 pm IST. England have already lost the hopes for title defense and will apparently play for maintaining their pride and securing a position in the Champions Trophy 2025. The performance of England in ongoing World Cup 2023 has been quite disappointing. They won only 1 match out of the 7, which left them at the bottom of the Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 with just 2 points and a run rate of -1.504.

On the contrary, Netherlands has performed a little better, however, they are also out of the semi-finale race. Netherlands are currently at spot 9 in the standings table with 4 points and a run rate of -1.398. They played 7 matches, out of which they won 2 and lost 5. England has never lost so many games in the tournament's history, and would definitely try their best to defeat Netherlands to make a place in champions trophy.