England vs Netherlands Live Streaming: Where To Watch ENG vs NED World Cup 2023?

England vs Netherlands (ENG vs NED) Live Streaming: England and Netherlands will lock horns on Wednesday, 8 November 2023, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune. The match will start at 2 pm IST. England have already lost the hopes for title defense and will apparently play for maintaining their pride and securing a position in the Champions Trophy 2025. The performance of England in ongoing World Cup 2023 has been quite disappointing. They won only 1 match out of the 7, which left them at the bottom of the Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 with just 2 points and a run rate of -1.504.
On the contrary, Netherlands has performed a little better, however, they are also out of the semi-finale race. Netherlands are currently at spot 9 in the standings table with 4 points and a run rate of -1.398. They played 7 matches, out of which they won 2 and lost 5. England has never lost so many games in the tournament's history, and would definitely try their best to defeat Netherlands to make a place in champions trophy.
When Is the England vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup Match?
The ENG vs NED world cup match will be played on 8 November 2023.
Where Will the England vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup Match Take Place?
The ENG vs NED world cup match will be played at the MCA International Stadium, Pune.
At What Time Will the England vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup Match Start?
The ENG vs NED world cup match will start at 2 pm IST. Toss will begin half an hour early.
England vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup Match 2023 Live Streaming
The ENG vs NED world cup match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Where To Watch the Live Telecast of England vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup Match 2023?
The ENG vs NED world cup match will be live telecasted on all Star Sports Network channels in India.
