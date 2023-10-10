ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Pakistan Moves To the Second Position

ICC World Cup 2023 updated Points Table: Pakistan moves to the second position after its win over Sri Lanka

Shivangani Singh
Published
World Cup
1 min read
Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Pakistan Moves To the Second Position
ICC Cricket Men's World Cup began on 5 October 2023 with the first match between New Zealand and England in Ahmedabad which was won by New Zealand. Today, two matches were played between four teams, the first being England and Bangladesh, the second being between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

In the first match of the day, England won the match by 137 runs with a run rate of +0.553, and it was their second match and first win. In the second match of the day, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets with a run rate of +0.927. Now, the rankings have changed a bit with Pakistan in the second position and you can have a look below at the updated Points Table for ICC World Cup 2023.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Today

PositionTeamsPointsPlayedWonLostRun Rate
1New Zealand 42201.958
2Pakistan42200.927
3South Africa21102.04
4India21100.883
5England22110.553
6Bangladesh2211-0.653
7Australia0101-0.883
8Sri Lanka0202-1.161
9Afghanistan0101-1.438
10Netherlands0202-1.8
