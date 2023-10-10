Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Pakistan Moves To the Second Position

ICC Cricket Men's World Cup began on 5 October 2023 with the first match between New Zealand and England in Ahmedabad which was won by New Zealand. Today, two matches were played between four teams, the first being England and Bangladesh, the second being between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

In the first match of the day, England won the match by 137 runs with a run rate of +0.553, and it was their second match and first win. In the second match of the day, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets with a run rate of +0.927. Now, the rankings have changed a bit with Pakistan in the second position and you can have a look below at the updated Points Table for ICC World Cup 2023.