Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Lead Standings Table With 6 Points

ICC Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023: As per the World Cup 2023 Schedule, the most anticipated clash between India and Pakistan took place today at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets and is now leading the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 6 points and a run rate of +1.821. Pakistan, on the other hand, is at spot 4 with four points and a run rate of -0.137.
Let us check out the Updated World Cup 2023 Standings Table below.
ICC Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 Updated After India vs Pakistan Match
Here is the updated World Cup points table after India beat Pakistan today.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Tied
|Net Run Rates (NRR)
|Points
|1
|India
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1.821
|6
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1.604
|6
|3
|South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2.36
|4
|4
|Pakistan
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|-0.137
|4
|5
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.553
|2
|6
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-0.699
|2
|7
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.161
|0
|8
|Netherlands
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.8
|0
|9
|Australia
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.846
|0
|10
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.907
|0
