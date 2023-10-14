Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Lead Standings Table With 6 Points

ICC Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023: As per the World Cup 2023 Schedule, the most anticipated clash between India and Pakistan took place today at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets and is now leading the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 6 points and a run rate of +1.821. Pakistan, on the other hand, is at spot 4 with four points and a run rate of -0.137.

Let us check out the Updated World Cup 2023 Standings Table below.