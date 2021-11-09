'Relief Firstly,' Says Virat When Asked About Emotions After T20 WC Campaign

Virat signs off as India's T20I skipper with his successor yet to be named by the BCCI even though Rohit Sharma is being seen as the front-runner for the position.

The Mumbai Indians skipper will have big shoes to fill with Virat finishing off with a 64 percent win record? Something Harsha asked him about, as he asked Virat to reflect on the team's campaign.

'The positives for me is the way we played the last three games. It's a game of margins, T20 cricket nowadays. You talk about two overs of cricket with intent in the first two games and things could have been different.

'We are not a team that is going to make an argument about the toss because we should be able to do both things well - when you lose the toss or you win the toss. Having said that, as I said, we were not brave enough in the first two games and we suffered because of that and our group was such that we knew that afterwards, it's going to be complicated for us to go through,' he added.