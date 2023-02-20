For How Long Will India Refuse to Provide Maternity Benefits to Its Sportswomen?

‘India’s daughter’ read the headlines when India's leading sports stars PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal or Vinesh Phogat bag medals and accolades for the country. But these 'daughters' the country has embraced as their own, are also part of one of the most cruel sports ecosystems in the world, where absolutely no single federation or sports body has any provisions of maternity leave or maternity benefits.

They're expected to win medals, but for the duration of their careers, they're also expected to stay trapped within the system because they're simply not offered any better.

Because if they're standing on podiums and winning medals for India, what more can they wan't, right?

They can want more and female athletes across the world are getting more.

Pakistan Cricket Board's maternity policy provides full contractual salary to all cricketers while on leave, an assured contract extension the following season and even assistance to tour with their newborn child when the players make a comeback. Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket both offer full contract’s salaries while on maternity leave.