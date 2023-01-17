Tababi Devi: World Judo's Rising Star in 2018, Abandoned by Indian Sport in 2022

Could she return after having her child? Could she walk away for a year to have her child? Would she have the support of her federation while she took care of her newborn?

With no answers and piling questions, an 18-year-old Tababi chose simply to walk away, still not knowing if she can ever return.

That her two worlds, of a successful sportswoman and of a happy family life, were set so far apart that she couldn’t have both, is a regret that should be felt by India’s entire sports eco-system.

'I am still very fascinated with judo but since I have a child, I thought of quitting the sport totally. Many well-wisher advised me to try to return to judo again, but how will I simply go and join the sport? After I left to have my son, the Federation stopped all communication with me,' recalls Tababi.