Vijender Singh on Farmers’ Protest, Rahul Gandhi’s Abs & Next Bout

Vijender had also been seen at the farmer protests at the Singhu border where he spoke to the farmers and also threatened to return all his medals if their demands were not met.

“I am still with the farmers and whatever they need, I am always ready to be there for them. After the fight gets over I will once again go there and support them,” said Vijender.

Asked about the protests on 26 January that saw many protesting farmers enter the Red Fort, Vijender said he still supported the movement.

“Everybody knows what is right and what is wrong and they didn’t do anything wrong, that’s what I feel. They are still fighting and they are fighting for the right cause. I also tweeted about this as well: Before independence, there were 2 types of people. Some believed in Gandhiji and others in Bhagat Singh. One was Garam Dal (extremists) and the other was Naram Dal (moderates) but both fought for the same cause - they wanted freedom, the main motive is that. That’s why they are doing it but some people will try to give them some other type of colour but I hope everything is on track and still they are fighting and I am still with them,” said the boxer.

If you win, will we see you dedicating the victory to your farmer brothers?

“Of course,” he said.