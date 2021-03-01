Vijender Singh on Farmers’ Protest, Rahul Gandhi’s Abs & Next Bout
Vijender’s next pro bout is on 19 March. He talks about returning to the ring, Rahul Gandhi and farmers’ protest.
After a year away from the spotlight, India’s most successful pro boxer Vijender Singh has announced his next professional fight on 19 March on the rooftop of a casino ship in Goa.
His opponent though is yet to be announced.
Vijender, the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) oriental super middleweight and WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight champion, has fought 12 bouts as a professional and is undefeated.
“It is a new location. We go to Goa for entertainment and parties but this time, we have kept a fight there. The fight will be on an open ship. I hope people come to watch but if you can’t make it, the bout will be streamed live, so please do watch it there,” he told The Quint during a virtual interview.
While Vijender’s last bout was on 19 November 2019, he was in the news just last week after he took to Twitter to compliment Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his abs and his fitness during his visit to Kerala.
When asked about the tweet, Vijender had more words of praise for the politician.
“A picture never lies and what you is what it shows. Some people are into editing their pictures but I don’t think his picture was edited. Everyone saw him jump into the Arabian Sea and that was one of the best things he did. I like it. He’s fit and he loves boxing,” he said.
Vijender had also been seen at the farmer protests at the Singhu border where he spoke to the farmers and also threatened to return all his medals if their demands were not met.
“I am still with the farmers and whatever they need, I am always ready to be there for them. After the fight gets over I will once again go there and support them,” said Vijender.
Asked about the protests on 26 January that saw many protesting farmers enter the Red Fort, Vijender said he still supported the movement.
“Everybody knows what is right and what is wrong and they didn’t do anything wrong, that’s what I feel. They are still fighting and they are fighting for the right cause. I also tweeted about this as well: Before independence, there were 2 types of people. Some believed in Gandhiji and others in Bhagat Singh. One was Garam Dal (extremists) and the other was Naram Dal (moderates) but both fought for the same cause - they wanted freedom, the main motive is that. That’s why they are doing it but some people will try to give them some other type of colour but I hope everything is on track and still they are fighting and I am still with them,” said the boxer.
If you win, will we see you dedicating the victory to your farmer brothers?
“Of course,” he said.
