Wanted to End My Life: Praveen Kumar Opens Up About Depression

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar has spoken out about how he has been diagnosed with depression and revealed that, at his lowest point a few months ago, he thought of ending his life. Speaking to The Indian Express, Kumar narrated how he took out a muffler and a revolver and drove out on the highway to Haridwar. He said, “I told myself, ‘Kya hai yeh sab? Bas khatam karte hain (What’s all this? Let me just end it)’".

The 33-year-old cricketer revealed that he's now in therapy and on medication. Kumar's confession sparks an important conversation on mental health in competitive sports, especially cricket. Earlier, cricketers like Virat Kohli and Australia's Glenn Maxwell have spoken out on the importance of addressing mental health for cricketers.