Varun Chakravarthy Earns Indian T20I Berth on Good IPL Show

“It is not just the fifer [Chakravarthy took against Delhi Capitals]; it is the way he has bowled in the entire tournament, so far. He hasn’t given away too many runs, he has picked wickets at crucial times in the middle overs and he hasn’t allowed the batsmen to settle. Therefore, it is clearly a reward for some fine performances in IPL T20 tournament. It just shows that dreams do come true,” said former India captain Sunil Gavaskar during TV commentary during the KKR-KXIP game on Monday.

Gavaskar was talking about Chakravarthy's tough grind when he had given up cricket at one point in time and turned to architecture.

Former India spinner Murali Kartik, who was commentating on TV, brought out the other salient feature of Chakravarthy's bowling.

"When you compare him with other spinners, say Ravi Bishnoi, Chakravarthy looks so calm and composed even under pressure," the former left-arm spinner said.

Bishnoi too has impressed, picking 12 wickets in 12 matches and conceding runs at just 7.20.

Before the fifer against Delhi Capitals, Chakravarthy had helped turn the game against Chennai Super Kings around for KKR on October 7 by removing MS Dhoni with a delivery that was shaping up to be a leg-break but went straight on as the India legend went down to slog-sweep him to the boundary.