'Tough As a Rock,' Twitter Reacts As Injured Satish Put Up a Fight vs Jalolov
Satish Kumar loses his quarter-final bout but earns appreciation for his bravado on social media
Indian pugilist Satish Kumar was knocked out of the quarter-final of the men's super heavyweight category at the Tokyo Olympics. A win against Bakhodir Jalolov would have assured Satish of a medal but winning the bout was going to be an uphill task for the boxer.
Satish Kumar's opponent in the game was the reigning world champion. The Indian showed a lot of aggression and had the right intent throughout the bout however, Satish was unable to counter the Uzbek's height and reach in spite of the repeated attacks.
Satish Kumar earned a lot of praise from the Indian fans on social media for his courageous display in the ring. The boxer had suffered cuts around his right eye during his Round of 16 bout and had been deemed fit for this encounter only a few hours before the bout.
Indian supporters took to Twitter to praise the 32-year-old Olympian and here is a glance through some of the tweets.
