Injured Serena Williams Retires From Wimbledon First Round Match

Serena had previously been 19-0 in the first round of Wimbledon. It is just her second career retirement in a Grand Slam match, dating back to her first against Spain's Virginia Ruano Pascual in the third round of Wimbledon in 1998.



"It was so nice of an atmosphere out here and it was my first time playing on Centre Court. I'm so sad for Serena," Aliaksandra said on-court. "She's a great champion. It happens sometimes in tennis, but (I'm wishing) all the best for her for the best recovery.



"It's very sad for me, honestly, when your opponent feels bad. She's a great champion, and it's sad story. I was happy to play against her. She's a great champion. She has a lot of Slams. It was a dream of my dad. He dreamed for eight years in a row, he just wrote me before the match, that I would play with Serena in Wimbledon, and it happened," added Aliaksandra.



"We're heartbroken for you, Serena. Our seven-time singles champion is forced to retire from The Championships 2021 through injury," tweeted Wimbledon.



Aliaksandra will now face either Japan's Nao Hibino or American Bernarda Pera, whose match was suspended ahead of the third set due to darkness after they split sets at 6-1, 5-7.

