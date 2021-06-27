Serena Williams Says She Will Not Play at Tokyo Olympics

On being asked what it is like to sit out, Williams said that it has been a wonderful place for her in the past but she hasn’t thought about it and that she would like to keep not thinking about it.

Serena made her Olympics debut in 2000 in Sydney and won Gold in the singles and women's doubles at London 2012. Her other two other medals came in the doubles at Sydney 2000 and Beijing 2008.

Other than Williams, Rafael Nadal, and Dominic Thiem had earlier said that they will skip the Olympics, which are to open on 23 July.

Roger Federer has said that he decide on the Olympics only after he sees how he performs at Wimbledon.

"With the team we decided we're going to reassess the situation after Wimbledon because ... obviously if I play really good here or really bad, I think it has an impact on how everything might look in the summer," he told reporters at Wimbledon on Saturday.