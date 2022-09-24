Watch: Roger Federer Thanks Wife, Family & Peers in Final On-Court Interview
Roger Federer thanked his wife, his family and his Laver Cup Europe team in his farewell speech.
Roger Federer ended a glorious career on Friday night at the O2 arena in London as he bid farewell to tennis with a doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal.
The match ended in defeat, but that mattered little to the packed arena as they witnessed one of the greatest sportspersons of his generation walk away from a sport he dominated for over a decade, alongside the very men who were themselves reduced to tears. Rafael Nadal could do little to control his emotions as he watched Federer hug each member of the 'Europe' team of the Laver Cup.
After the match, Federer gave what will be his last on-court interview and thanked his family, friends, fans and rivals, but also, his wife - "My wife’s been so supportive. She could have stopped me a long, long time ago, but she didn’t. She kept me going and allowed me to play. It’s amazing. Thank you.”
Roger Federer's Full Speech
“We’ll get through this, somehow,” Federer said as he started to speak.
“It’s been a wonderful day. I told the guys: I’m happy, I’m not sad.”
“It feels great to be here. I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time. Everything was the last time. And funny enough, with all the matches and having the guys being here – fans, family, friends – I didn’t feel the stress so much, even though I did think something was gonna go- I’d pop a calf, or block a back or something in the match,” he joked.
“So I am so happy I made it through. The match was great. I couldn’t be happier. It’s been wonderful."
“And of course, playing with Rafa on the same team and having the guys – everybody here, all the legends – Rocket, Edberg, Stefan, thank you,” he said as he broke down in tears.
“I didn’t want it to feel lonely out there,” he said. “It felt lonely for a second when they told me to go out, or you (host) wanted me to come out one more time. I feel great, but to be saying goodbye as a team – I always felt I was a team player at the heart, but singles doesn’t really do that a whole lot.
“I’ve had a team that travelled with me for around the world. It’s been amazing with them. So thanks to everybody who made it work for so many years. And then of course, being on the team with Andy, Thomas, Novak, Mateo, Cam, Stefanos, Rafa and Casper and also the other team: you guys are unbelievable. It’s been a pleasure, playing all these Laver Cups.
“It does feel like a celebration to me. I wanted it to feel like this at the end and it’s exactly what I hoped for. So thank you.”
Asked about his journey from becoming a junior champion to a 20-time Grand Slam winner, Federer said, “It was never supposed to be that way. I’m just happy to play tennis and… spend time with my friends really. And ending it here, it’s been a perfect journey. I would do it all over again”.
Even as the big screens focussed on Rafael Nadal trying to control his tears, Roger was asked about his about his family’s support through his career.
“We have to go there?” he smiled.
“I’ve done OK so far I feel. I’m at least able to talk. In my vision I was never able to talk, so I’m doing way better. Everybody’s here tonight from my family, so it’s great. I’ve had so much fun over the last 13 years [of marriage]. Everybody’s here, the girls, the boys. My wife’s been so supportive. She could have stopped me a long, long time ago, but she didn’t. She kept me going and allowed me to play. It’s amazing. Thank you.”
“I find it always funny that we always blame my mom for everything, because without her, I wouldn’t be here of course. So thanks to my parents, you have been amazing. Thank you. And just everybody, too many people to thank. It’s just been incredible, my God. A fantastic night. Thank you, everybody.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and tennis
Topics: roger federer
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.