Tennis Legend Boris Becker Found Guilty in Bankruptcy Trial: Reports
Boris Becker has won three Wimbledon titles in his career.
German tennis legend Boris Becker was found guilty on four charges under the Insolvency Act following his bankruptcy trial in London, according to reports in the British media. He was facing was facing charges on 24 counts under the act relating to the period from May to October 2017.
The 54-year-old, a former world number one who won Wimbledon three times and a total of six grand slams, had denied the charges, including nine counts of not handing over trophies and awards and seven of concealing property valued at more than 1.5 million euros.
Becker became bankrupt on 21 June, 2017, at the London High Court in connection with a debt to private bankers Arbuthnot Latham & Co.
Under the terms of the bankruptcy order, he was bound to provide full disclosure of assets.
Last month, the court heard that Becker “acted dishonestly” by failing to hand over assets including his Wimbledon singles trophies before and after he was declared bankrupt.
(With Reuters inputs)
