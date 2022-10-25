I Am Not Retired: Tennis Ace Serena Williams Hints at Making a Comeback

Tennis ace Serena Williams has hinted at a surprising return to the sport, claiming she ‘has not retired.’ The 41-year-old, who last featured in the 2022 US Open, had previously stated that she will ‘evolve away’ from the sport, but her latest comments have sparked rumours of what could be a spectacular return.

Back in August, the 23 singles grand slam winner told Vogue magazine that she will focus on things that are ‘more important’ to her by moving away from the sport. Albeit not explicitly mentioned, Williams’ statement was assumed to be a retirement declaration, and the recently concluded US Open was thought of as her last competitive tournament.