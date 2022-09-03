‘Be a Mom, Explore a Different Version': Serena on Plans After US Open Loss

Following her third-round exit at the ongoing US Open 2022, Serena Williams admitted that she was ready to be a mom and explore a different version of herself as she embarks on the next chapter in her life.

Serena, who has 23 Grand Slam titles under her name suffered a 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday. However, the ever-resilent six-time US Open champion did not bow down until giving a fight to her 46th-ranked opponent.

“Clearly, I'm still capable. But it takes a lot more than that. I'm ready to be a mom, explore a different version of Serena,” Serena said when asked about her future plans during the post-match press conference.