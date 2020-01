Roger Federer, Serena Headline Aussie Bushfire Charity match

Superstars Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal will headline an exhibition match ahead of the Australian Open to raise money for bushfire relief, organisers said on Wednesday, 8 January.

Dozens of vast blazes, which continue to burn across eastern Australia, have killed 25 people since the start of the disaster in September and destroyed more than 1,800 homes.

Milder conditions are providing a reprieve for firefighters, although more dangerous weather is forecast for later in the week.

Tennis Australia last week announced a fundraising exhibition match at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena - centre court at the Australian Open - for 15 January, the week before the opening Grand Slam of the year.