Proud to Have Played for Such a Long Time, Says Bopanna After Davis Cup Ends

Bopanna expressed mixed emotions as he bid farewell to the Davis Cup after a 4-1 win over Morocco in the World Group II tie. While he felt a tinge of sadness leaving the prestigious tournament, he also acknowledged a sense of pride in his lengthy and dedicated tenure representing the nation at the event.

The 43-year-old, however, is happy that he will now get time to spend with his family but also said that exit from the Davis Cup is not the end of his career.



"Sad to be leaving the Davis Cup, but also simultaneously proud to have played for such a long time. I thank the entire nation for the support and all the teammates, the captain I have played under. It’s been a great journey, a great learning experience," Bopanna said at the post-match press conference.