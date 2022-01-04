Novak Djokovic Will Play at Australian Open; Granted COVID-19 Vaccine Exemption

"I've spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I'm heading down under with an exemption permission," he said on Instagram on Tuesday. "Let's go 2022."

The Serbian had earlier said he was unsure of participation due to concerns over Australia's quarantine rules. Djokovic has previously expressed his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine and his father Srdjan said in late November that his son would probably not play in Melbourne, accusing the organisers of "blackmail".

His silence on his own vaccination status had led to plenty of talk about whether he will finally make it to the tournament.

Government officials in Victoria, which hosts the Australian Open, had been adamant that only vaccinated players would be able to play.

"They're the rules. Medical exemptions are just that — it's not a loophole for privileged tennis players," the state's Deputy Premier James Merlino said last month.

Ace Spaniard Rafael Nadal is already in Melbourne for the tournament having recovered from COVID-19.

(With AFP Inputs)