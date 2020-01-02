Novak Djokovic Calls for Merger of ATP Cup and Davis Cup

Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic said on Thursday, 2 January that there is no point in having two men's team tennis competitions and suggested the new ATP Cup should merge with the Davis Cup.

The ATP Cup is about to kick off its inaugural edition, replacing a number of previous Australian Open warm-up tournaments with the new round-robin competition.

It comes six weeks after the revamped Davis Cup - which also has countries playing each other in a round-robin format - was held in Madrid.

Canadian Denis Shapovalov suggested earlier that the two events -- one run by the men's tour, the Association of Tennis Professionals, and the other by the International Tennis Federation -- should combine.

"It's a really similar event and it's literally back-to-back from the other one, so it's a little bit of a weird sensation coming from what felt like the world championships coming to play another world championship," Shapovalov said.