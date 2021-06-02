Listen to Osaka’s Silence, Address Sportspersons’ Mental Health

Athletes in today’s world are our heroes, our role models. We expect them to perform match after match, even as millions watch on. We expect them to be strong, resilient, and pushing the boundaries of human potential every single day. In the midst of our expectations, both the adulation and the criticism, we sometimes lose sight of the person behind the player.

Naomi Osaka’s decision to quit the French Open and subsequent revelations about her struggles with depression and anxiety have brought the world’s attention to a reality that we don’t often talk about. Even as over 600 million people in the world continue to suffer from depression and anxiety, mental health is a topic that remains conspicuously missing from conversations.