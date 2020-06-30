Kyrgios and Becker Engage in Twitter War After He Slams Zverev

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios and German great Boris Becker engaged in a war of words on Twitter after the former criticised German world no.7 Alexander Zverev for not following social distancing norms. Becker called Kyrgios "rats" for "telling off" a fellow sportsperson.

"Don't like no #rats ! Anybody telling off fellow sportsman/woman is no friend of mine! Look yourself in the mirror and think your better than us..." said Becker. Kyrgios replied: "For goodness sake Boris, I'm not competing or trying to throw anyone under the bus. It's a global pandemic and if someone is as idiotic as Alex to do what he has done, I'll call him out for it. Simple."