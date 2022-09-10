Rohan Bopanna Pulls Out of India’s Davis Cup Tie Against Norway Due to Injury

Ahead of the Davis Cup 2022 World Group I tie against Norway, the Indian tennis team on Saturday suffered a major blow after its most experienced player Rohan Bopanna pulled out due to knee inflammation.

The 42-year-old took to social media to inform that he was advised an indefinite rest before starting to compete again.

"I have had to make a tough call this week against my constant love and devotion towards representing the country and withdraw from the Davis Cup team against Norway," Bopanna said in a tweet.

"I have an inflammation on my knee and have been advised to rest it before I start competing again," he added.