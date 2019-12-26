The Legend of Leander Paes Goes Beyond Olympics, Grand Slam Titles

For a good part of that week when he played at the Stone Mountain Park in Atlanta, some of us fortunate journalists shrank our sleep hours just to be able to go on 40km drive each day to watch the magician produce miracles on court. It remains one of the most memorable weeks of my life as a sports-writer.

Though he has quite a few journeys left to be undertaken in the coming year – and more memories to add to his rich collection – it can never be forgotten that Leander Paes has appeared to drape the Tricolour around him each time he stepped on the court for India, pride bursting in heart and influencing everyone around him.

He grew up in Calcutta with his parents’ cupboard full of India jerseys. “My mom’s number was 5 and dad’s No. 10. It is these jerseys that gave me a dream, a dream to be an Olympian, a dream to try and emulate my father in winning a medal,” he said, recalling that mother Jennifer led the Indian women’s basketball team and father Vece Paes won bronze with the hockey team in 1972.