‘I Don’t Have Anything to Prove’: Serena on Her Ability to Compete at Nearly 41

After advancing to the US Open's second round, Serena Williams was asked if her opening victory had answered any questions she might have had about her ability to compete at the age of nearly 41.

"I don't think I had any questions," she said. Williams defeated World No 2 Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 on Wednesday before another raucous, rollicking record crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Again, facing the last singles match of her glorious career, she moved better and played freer than she has in recent outings. For the second straight match, Williams' opponent seemed more unnerved by the momentous circumstances, particularly in critical moments, than she did.