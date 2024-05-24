French Open: Sumit Nagal Gets Tough Opener as Nadal Takes on Zverev in 1st Round

The 37-year-old, who holds a 112-3 record in the French Open, arrives in Paris off the back of a second-round exit in Rome.

Nadal leads Zverev 7-3 in the pair's ATP head-to-head series, with their first-round clash a re-match of their semifinal in 2022 when Zverev was forced to retire with an ankle injury in the second set after nearly three hours and 13 minutes of gruelling play.

The winner will face former World No. 7 David Goffin or French wild card Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the second round. Two-time quarterfinalist Holger Rune is a potential fourth-round opponent for Nadal or Zverev, who lifted the trophy in Rome earlier this month.