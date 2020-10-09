French Open: Aus Open Champ Sofia to Face Polish Teen Iga in Final

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will face Polish teenager Iga Swiatek in the women's singles final at the French Open on Saturday.

Kenin qualified for the final with a 6-4, 7-5 win over two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova while Swiatek brought a halt to Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska's magical run with a 6-2, 6-1 win on Thursday.

Swiatek, who had beaten top seed Simona Halep in the fourth round, improved on her third round finish at the US Open by reaching the title clash at Roland Garros.