Peng Shuai Denies Making Allegations of Sexual Assault

The statement is the first time she has spoken about the matter publicly since the social media post, which was removed as well. Peng spoke on the sidelines of a cross-country skiing event in Shanghai that she attended. She said that her post on Weibo, a Twitter like social media site, was a “private matter”.

Peng, 35, said in the video that "people have many misunderstandings" about her Weibo post. She did not elaborate. She also mentioned that she had been living at home in Beijing without supervision and did not mention Zhang.

Early in December, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), which has sought a direct line of communication with Peng, said that they would suspend tournaments in China immediately due to concerns over the treatment of Peng and other players.

China has not directly commented on Peng's initial post, but said after the WTA's move to suspend tournaments in China that it "opposes the politicisation of sports".