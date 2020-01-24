Australian Open: 15-Year-Old Coco Gauff Upsets 2019 Champion Osaka

Unseeded 15-year-old Coco Gauff beat reigning champion Naomi Osaka in straight sets in a major upset at the Australian Open on Friday, 24 January.

The American prodigy, making her Melbourne debut this year, beat the third seed 6-3, 6-4 in the third round to avenge her heavy defeat at last year's US Open.

The youngest player in the draw will play 14th seed Sofia Kenin of the United States or China's Zhang Shuai.

"Oh my gosh. Two years ago I lost the first round in the juniors and now I'm here -- this is crazy," said Gauff.