Ashleigh Barty Comforted by Baby After Shock Australian Open Loss

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty said her 12-week-old niece helped put her Australian Open semi-final defeat into perspective on Thursday as she delivered her post-match press conference holding the baby girl.

American 14th seed Sofia Kenin silenced Rod Laver Arena with a surprise 7-6(6), 7-5 win over the home favourite in fierce Melbourne heat.

It ended Australian hopes of a first home-grown women's champion since Chris O'Neil in 1978, and Barty's bid to win her home Grand Slam for the first time.

And in an unexpected twist, the 23-year-old sat down in front of the world's media with baby Olivia cooing on her lap.