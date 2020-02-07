Arjun Kadhe, Niki Poonacha Get Wildcards for Bengaluru Open

Reigning national champion Niki Poonacha and Pune's Arjun Kadhe have been given the singles wildcards for the upcoming Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger, that kicks off on Monday, 10 February.

A total of five wildcards will be given in the main draw of 48 in the singles.

"I am thrilled to have received a wild card for the Bengaluru Open which is taking place in my city. I have been playing well but unfortunately it is not fructifying into great results," said the 24-year-old Poonacha, who won the National championship in Delhi last year.