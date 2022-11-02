Virat Kohli Becomes the Highest Run-Scorer in Men’s T20 World Cup History

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on Wednesday, 2 November became the all-time leading run-scorer in the men's T20 World Cup history during his team's Super 12 match against Bangladesh in Adelaide.

Kohli reached the milestone when he crossed 16 runs in the seventh over of India's innings, going past former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's record tally of 1016 runs. The Indian batter now has 1065 runs with an average of 88.75 and a strike rate of more than 132.46 in T20 World Cups.

Playing in his fifth T20 World Cup, the 33-year-old became the competition's highest run-getter in only his 23rd innings, having scored 12 half-centuries.