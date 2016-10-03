Story of Santosh Lal, The Man Who Taught Dhoni ‘Helicopter Shot’

But Dhoni didn’t invent the signature shot – it was someone else who taught him how to play it. In his biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, it is revealed that Mahi’s childhood friend, Santosh Lal, was the one who taught India’s greatest captain how to execute one of the most difficult-looking shots in cricket.

Sadly, Santosh passed away in July 2013, after battling acute pancreatitis.

Sushant Singh Rajput, the ‘reel Dhoni’, showed us how he asked his friend (Santosh) to teach him the ‘Thappad Shot’, as he used to call it, in exchange for some samosas.

The on-field success might have kept Dhoni away from his friends circle, but the Indian skipper made sure to stay in contact with Santosh. Both of them had spent a lot of time together during their stint with the Jharkhand Ranji Team during Dhoni’s early days.