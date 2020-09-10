‘Onus on Federation to Popularise Cue Sports,’ Says Pankaj Advani

Pankaj Advani, with 23 world titles in billiards and snooker to his name, is on his longest break from the table due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that has brought the world to a standstill since March.

"The last tournament I participated in ended in the second week of March. In fact, I remember returning to Bengaluru on 12 March and after that I haven’t played a tournament since. Nobody has. For now, we have to live with what we have. For billiards and snooker, we know that there are no tournaments until the end of the year," the 35-year-old told The Quint.