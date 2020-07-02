How Robin Uthappa Braved Clinical Depression

“I remember my balcony being open and sitting on the edge of my bed and saying, ‘At 3, I’m just going to walk and jump off’. Something held me back. I thought I had two options in life – to either end it all or get out from where I am, uproot myself, go to some corner of the world and restart. Honestly I thought I’ll restart at a McDonalds in some corner of the world. And then I reached out to my counsellor again and after I spoke to my counsellor again, I slowly started getting myself out of my way and it was with her that I realised I was going through clinical depression for the last 1-2 years. Once I went back to the counsellor, I made sure I stayed the course,” adds Robin as he talks about going from his life’s lowest moment to returning to being the cheerful, robust cricketer that fans see on their televisions.

It has been a long journey, a tough journey, but one that required help. “It’s okay to not be okay, it’s okay to not feel okay,” Robin had said during this interview and those are words you need to hold close. Because if an international cricketer living his dream and playing in the big leagues can be struggling as hard as he was with his emotions, it can happen to you, it can happen to me and the reason Robin said he opened up about his struggle is that we all know, “it is okay to not be okay”. It is also important to seek help and follow the process.